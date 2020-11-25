Prominent Malayalam actor in Vijay Devarakonda’s Next?

Tollywood young sensation Vijay Devarakonda will resume the shoot of his next film Fighter soon. Touted to be a sports drama directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also has a romantic thread along with an emotional drama. It is heard that the father-son relationship has enough prominence. Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi who is a known face for the Telugu and South Indian audience is locked to play Vijay Devarakonda’s father in Fighter.

Suresh Gopi who has been away from films and signed the project after he loved the assignment. There are talks that the shoot of Fighter will resume in December. Ananya Pandey is the leading lady and Puri Jagannadh is busy planning the schedules. The film may release in all the Indian languages in summer next year. Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar are jointly producing this big-budget film.