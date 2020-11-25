Pooja Hegde on a spot because of Bollywood biggies

Dusky girl Pooja Hegde is currently in her best phase in her career. She is occupied with enough work and is shuttling between Hyderabad and Mumbai. The actress is keen to wrap up the pending portions of shoot for the movies Radhe Shyam and Most Eligible Bachelor. The actress is getting several offers from Tollywood but the top actress hasn’t signed any film. As per the update, Pooja Hegde signed two new Bollywood biggies and will be focused on these projects. She is even getting the quoted remuneration in Bollywood.

Pooja Hegde will soon romance Salman Khan in his upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress is also the leading lady in Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus which will be directed by Rohit Shetty. Pooja Hegde allocated bulk dates for these projects and will be busy for the first half of 2021. Pooja Hegde will take up Telugu films that will start rolling during the second half of 2021. As of now, Pooja Hegde has no time for new Telugu films.