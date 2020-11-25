Is BJP seeing Pawan as a star campaigner but not an ally?

In 2014 elections, the TDP and the BJP jointly contested elections with support from Pawan Kalyan. Their alliance got a comfortable majority. In 2019, the TDP, BJP and Pawan contested separately. They met with a humiliating defeat. The YCP got a landslide victory with 151 out of 175 MLA seats and 50 per cent vote share. The TDP got 40 percent vote as against over 6 percent of Jana Sena. The BJP got less than 1 percent vote share.

Despite knowing the clear electoral statistics, Pawan Kalyan hurriedly rushed to Delhi and joined hands with the BJP without setting any preconditions for their alliance. Now, the situation is becoming clear how the BJP is taking too much advantage over the Jana Sena. Doubts are expressed whether there was a joint conspiracy of the BJP-YCP behind attacks on the Jana Sena that eventually made Pawan to join hands with the BJP as if there was a helpless situation for the Senani.

The YCP was using threatening tactics from the beginning against the TDP also. Some TDP leaders and MLAs have also joined the YCP, unable to bear its harassment. But Chandrababu Naidu continued his fight. Whereas, Pawan Kalyan has landed in the trap laid by the BJP-YCP. Eventually, Senani is being forced to make one tactical mistake after another.

Analysts say that Pawan Kalyan is already sandwiched between the BJP and the YCP. The BJP is not seeing Pawan as an important ally but just a celebrity who can be used as a star campaigner in times of elections in South Indian States.