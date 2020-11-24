Why is Panabaka very cautious on TDP Tirupati ticket?

The Telugu Desam Party is repeatedly saying that former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi will contest the Tirupati bypoll on its party ticket. Former CM Chandrababu Naidu and former Ministers of TDP have made this clear both within and outside the party meetings. There were rumours about Panabaka being not so keen on the TDP ticket since she might get a chance to contest on behalf of the BJP. It was because of this that she was silent and did not issue any statement on her candidature for the byelection till now.

Now, the TDP has once again clarified that there has been no change in Panabaka Lakshmi’s candidature. It was only because of her daughter’s marriage that she could not be accessible and not coming out before the people right now. Very soon, she will be starting her campaign and the TDP cadres are more than enthusiastic about this.

The TDP sent a senior leader to the residence of Panabaka and got her approval confirmed on the issue of contest. On the other hand, the YCP has triggered rumours that Panabaka might quit the TDP and contest the election on the BJP ticket instead. She played a key role and served as a minister before in the Congress Government at the Centre. Daggubati Purandeswari had also served as a Minister in the Congress Government but now she is with the BJP.

With Panabaka still silent on her candidature, the rumours are still spreading whether or not she will contest on TDP ticket. Crystal clarity will come only when rival candidates start campaigning. With YCP already indicating physiotherapist Gurumurthy as its candidate, all eyes are on Panabaka’s future strategy. Last minute surprises are not ruled out.