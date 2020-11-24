Owaisi’s MIM is a threat, not BJP: KTR

IT and MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao has intensified his campaign for the upcoming GHMC elections asking voters to choose between development or destruction.

“Do you want development of Hyderabad or destruction? If you want development, defeat the polarizing forces that are trying to divide the people of the state on the communal lines and whipping up Hindu-Muslim passions. The BJP’s attempt to polarize voters on religious lines will not work as voters in the State are mature,” he said.

KTR launched rhetoric in his inimitable style asking the voters, “Do you want Gulabi (pink color) or do you want to be Delhi’s ‘Ghulam’ (slaves of Delhi). We are local. Drive out the communal forces from the city, and the state. Such parties have no place in developmental politics,” he said.

He also remarked that the saffron party was trying to disturb peace in the state while referring to State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar remark that there will be “surgical strikes” in the Old City. For the last six years, Telangana has remained peaceful. There have been no instances of bomb blasts, riots or any form of violence. This is the reason why tech giants like Apple, Amazon, Facebook have chosen Hyderabad as their investment destination. If political leaders come to your colonies seeking votes, ask them what they did for the development of Hyderabad,” he stated.

“Why surgical strikes in Hyderabad? The Union government should unleash surgical strikes against unemployment, surgical strikes against crime against women. Look at the BJP ruled states, especially Uttar Pradesh, where there is a high incidence of atrocities against women. Why is the Modi government not unleashing surgical strikes against criminals in Uttar Pradesh,” he questioned.

KTR, who has been extensively touring the city to campaign for TRS candidates in R K Puram, Saroornagar, Lingojiguda, Nagole, Kothapeta, said the BJP has stalled the TRS government’s flood relief measures by complaining to the state election commission. “The government has been serious about rehabilitating the flood victims and had been giving Rs 10,000 flood relief to the victims of torrential rains, but the BJP stalled it,” he criticized.

He further stated that the TRS main threat in the GHMC elections was not the BJP, but Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. “We don’t consider BJP as a political threat. Our main threat is the MIM,” he said.