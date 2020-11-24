Pawan Kalyan confused political novice: Roja

YSRCP Nagari MLA Roja spewed venom against Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan.

Addressing media persons, the controversy’s ugly child Roja unleashed a broadside against Pawan Kalyan stating that he has no political ideology nor vision.

Roja stated that Pawan Kalyan lacks political maturity and has no clue how to steer his party to the next level. “He sailed with the TDP and BJP when he launched his party. Ahead of GHMC elections, Pawan Kalyan has backed out and extended his support to the BJP. In Telangana, he supports, in Andhra Pradesh, he seems to be fighting against the BJP. He is camping in New Delhi and lobbying for the Tirupati MP seat. This is clear double-standards. Pawan Kalyan is a confused political novice. His political immaturity reflects in his wavering stance. People are observing the character of such leaders,” she said.

Further, she took potshots at Pawan Kalyan that he could not win his own seat in the 2019 elections.

In Andhra Pradesh’s political firmament, both the BJP and Jana Sena are clear non-entities. She exuded confidence that the YSRCP will wrest the Tirupati Assembly seat with a sweeping majority.

Further, she said the opposition parties are conspiring to undermine Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.