GVL’s hollow claim on Tirupati ticket to irk Pawan Kalyan

As expected, the BJP Delhi leaders are giving a real taste of bitter truth to their hitherto highly respected southern ally Pawan Kalyan. Last two days, Senani has been camping in Delhi but no top leader gave him an appointment. This is proof enough that the BJP has already decided to contest in Tirupati bypoll. When such harsh reality is to be conveyed, BJP controversial MP GVL Narasimha Rao came to the fore and announced that their party would contest in Tirupati and there would be no question of giving the chance to the Jana Sena Party.

GVL has cleverly pointed out that the BJP has won Tirupati once in the past. But, the facts are speaking a different story. Considering the Assembly election vote shares, the Jana Sena has polled more votes than the BJP in all the seven segments put together under Tirupati LS seat in 2019 elections.

Moreover, as GVL pointed out, the BJP won Tirupati in 1999. It was mainly because of the alliance with a strong ally like the Telugu Desam Party at that time. Whereas, in 2019 polls, the BJP contested alone without any alliance and got just 16,125 votes as against TDP’s 4.94 lakh and YCP’s 7.23 lakh.

Going by the 2009 election figures, Pawan Kalyan’s claim for Tirupati ticket gains a lot of strength. In that election, the Praja Rajyam Party nominee got over 1.71 lakh votes as against the BJP’s just 21,696 votes. Pawan Kalyan’s party has got near total support of all those voters who voted for Chiranjeevi’s party in the past.

Despite claims by leaders like GVL, Jana Senani is not sparing every chance to impress upon the BJP top leaders. Pawan is yet to realise such efforts would not work in front of an expansionist and monopolistic power like the BJP.