Nithiin and Rang De team flies to Dubai

Young actor Nithiin is married recently and he resumed the shoot of his upcoming movie Rang De. All the pending portions in Hyderabad are completed and the last schedule of the film was planned to take place in Italy. But the schedule was kept on hold after Europe was hit with a second wave of coronavirus and the government imposed a lot of restrictions. The makers wanted to take a call at a later date and Nithiin moved on to his next project Check in this while.

The entire movie unit flew to Dubai to complete the pending portions. Nithiin’s wife Shalini too flew with him to Dubai. Directed by Venky Atluri, Rang De is said to be a romantic entertainer. Keerthy Suresh is the heroine and Devi Sri Prasad is on board as the music director. Produced by Sithara Entertainments, Rang De releases next year.