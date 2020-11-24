HC show-cause notice to RGV

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to maverick director Ramgopal Varma over his upcoming movie Disha Encounter.

The movie is loosely based on the gangrape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian in 2019 and the alleged encounter of the four accused in the case.

The family members of the four accused moved the High Court seeking a ban on the movie.

The case came up for hearing on Tuesday. The advocate, representing the family of four killed in the encounter, argued that RGV was projecting the family members as the accused. The advocate further contended that the family members are under severe emotional turmoil after the four accused were encountered. The advocate presented before the court that the family is facing hostility in their village, and the movie will cause irreparable damage to the family members.

The lawyer sought a stay on the release of the movie. Hearing the arguments, the court postponed the matter to the next two weeks.

The family members of Disha had also moved the High Court seeking that the release of the film is restrained and sought a ban on the film, which is scheduled to be released on November 26.