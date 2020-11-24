Two Indian Superstars to lend their voice for RRR?

RRR happens to be the most prestigious Indian film that is under shoot. SS Rajamouli is the director and NTR, Ram Charan are the lead actors in this periodic drama that is set during the pre-independence. The film is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores and it will release in all the Indian languages. If the latest speculations are to be believed, Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan and Tollywood Superstar Chiranjeevi are roped in to lend their voice for the periodic film for Hindi and Telugu versions.

It is heard that these Superstars would introduce the characters of the lead actors of RRR. The makers are also in plans to rope in prominent actors from Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam to lend their voice for the respective languages. Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran will be seen in other crucial roles. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, RRR may release in 2022.