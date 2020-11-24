Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki: Interesting premises set

Natural Star Nani recently announced the title of his next film as Ante Sundaraniki. The concept video and the theme looked quite interesting. Vivek Athreya is the director and Nazriya Fahadh is the leading lady. We have come to know about the film’s interesting concept. Nani plays a brahmin boy in this romantic entertainer who falls in love with a Christian girl. Ante Sundaraniki will be high on entertainment throughout.

Nani has a typical Brahmin family who is strict on traditions. Nani tells a lie that his girlfriend too comes from a Brahmin family. The rest of Ante Sundaraniki is all about the twists and challenges after both the families meet each other. Nani’s comic timing along with the entertainment and the twists are the expected highlights of Ante Sundaraniki. The film produced by Mythri Movie Makers will release next year.