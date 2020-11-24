A big no from Tollywood producers for 50% occupancy

The Telangana government finally granted permission to reopen the theatres with 50% occupancy. The Centre lifted the restrictions across the country in all the fields except the theatres. The restaurants and bars along with other public entertainment parks are granted full occupancy without any restrictions. But things are different when it came to films. Tollywood producers are completely against the 50% occupancy as they cannot recover the investments with the 50% occupancy plan.

Some of the producers are suggesting a 75% occupancy plan along with extra shows and ticket hikes to recover the investments. There are talks that the Centre would grant 100% occupancy from January 1st 2021. For now, Tollywood producers are not happy to release their films with these restrictions. Even with the granted extra shows, the expenses would be increased and the producers, distributors would not make much profits.

The hike in the ticket prices would not be a great deal when the whole country is under financial stress. Most of the middle-class families would not make it to the theatres if the ticket prices are increased. All the big-budget and prominent films would not make it to theatres anytime soon. Tollywood has hopes for Sankranthi 2021 and a series of films can release only if 100 percent occupancy is granted in theatres. As of now, the theatres are expected to reopen in December without any prominent releases.