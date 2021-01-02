Jagan regime sacks Ashok Gajapati from Ramatheertham

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government has been launching surprise attacks on the rivals and giving sudden twists to all controversies. Today, the Government removed Ashok Gajapathi Raju from the Chairman post of Ramatheertham Kodanda Rama Temple. Also, Ashok was sacked from the Paidthalli and Mandapalli Temple trusts. The Government has issued the orders relating to these sackings.

Interestingly, Ashok’s removal came exactly at a time when he was sitting on the dais as TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was addressing a meeting at Ramatheertham temple. Ashok has also spoken during Naidu’s visit that the CM was like a robber who came out on bail from jail only to cause untold suffering to the people.

Already, Ashok Gajapati Raju has been removed from the Chairman post of Simhachalam Temple which is next only to the Tirumala temple in assets. He was also removed from the Chairman post of MANSAS Trust.

An outspoken leader and bitter critic of Jagan Reddy from the beginning, Ashok has become a big target of the CM. His elder brother’s daughter, Sanchaita, has joined hands with the YCP to give Ashok a tough time now. Only time will what twists the Gajapathis’ confrontation would take.