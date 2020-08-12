Jagan reverse letter to Shekhawat may trigger water wars

The water disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana did not flare up much initially as both KCR and Jaganmohan Reddy maintained friendly relations. But now, the scene has dramatically changed all of a sudden. It went to such an extent that Jagan Reddy was now boldly questioning the previous decisions of the Central Government. AP CM is asking now why the Centre had not stopped several new projects coming up on the Krishna river in Telangana when it had asked AP to stall Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Making his objections clear, CM Jagan has written a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat saying that there were many issues to be discussed if Rayalaseema was stopped. Interestingly, the AP CM mentioned the correspondence done by his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu’s regime regarding new projects in Telangana State. At that time, these issues came up before the Apex Council at the national level but the Centre had not taken any decision to stop the new projects of Telangana.

At the same time, Jagan Reddy clarified to Shekhawat that Rayalaseema scheme was not a new project but just a part of the existing Pothireddypadu scheme. Moreover, the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 has clearly laid down guidelines for taking up new irrigation projects strictly abiding by the related acts and guidelines so as to meet water requirements of the Telugu States.

Analysts say the confrantationist approach taken by Jagan Reddy is bound to intensify water disputes thereby triggering new political tensions between the two States. On its part, the BJP may be soft towards Telangana since it has got some scope to widen its political base there.