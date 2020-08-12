Shocking: Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with third stage lung cancer

Bollywood top actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with third stage of lung cancer which came as one more rude shock for the country. The 61-year-old actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital on August 8th after Sanjay Dutt complained of breathlessness. The actor has been advised to move to the USA for further medical assistance and Sanjay Dutt will fly to the USA at the earliest. Soon, the top actor also released a statement that he will be taking a short break and will be back soon.

“Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well- wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!” posted the actor on his official social media page. Sanjay Dutt was tested negative with coronavirus and he had the other tests done after which the doctors clarified that he is suffering from lung cancer.

Sanjay Dutt is waiting for the release of Sadak 2 which is announced for digital release soon. He is yet to complete his portions for KGF: Chapter 2.