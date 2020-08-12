Tollywood’s first big film to head for digital release

With the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, several Tollywood films that completed shoots have been waiting to hit the screens. Some of the top producers waited for months and most of them came to a conclusion that the theatres would not reopen anytime soon. Nani’s V, Ram’s Red, Rana’s Aranya, Anushka’s Nishabdham and Uppena are the films that are waiting for release. V is directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti and is produced by Dil Raju. There are several speculations about the digital release of the film but the makers remained tightlipped.

Telugu360 exclusively learned that the digital deal is closed finally. Dil Raju and Nani decided not to wait after analyzing the situations. Amazon Prime acquired the digital rights of V for a whopping price of Rs 33 crores. V is heading for release on September 5th. The makers are in plans to make an official announcement on the same very soon. Rs 33 crores is an exceptional deal as it is equal to the theatrical rights of the film.

Dil Raju will pocket decent profits through V after the deal is closed. Nani, Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas are the lead actors in V, an action thriller.