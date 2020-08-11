Bigg Boss 4 Postponed?

The small screen audience are all waiting eagerly for the fourth season of Bigg Boss which is planned to start in June and was pushed to August due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nagarjuna will host Bigg Boss 4 and he already completed shooting for the teaser and the trailer of Bigg Boss 4. As per the latest news, we hear, Bigg Boss 4 is pushed to September from August. There are some pending works with the sets because of which Bigg Boss 4 is pushed.

All the finalized contestants will be kept in the home quarantine for two weeks. They will also undergo coronavirus tests before entering into the sets as per the update. This process also delayed the commencement of Bigg Boss 4. The makers are in plans to announce the official date of Bigg Boss 4 very soon. There are several speculations about the contestants but Star MAA wanted to reveal them only on the day the show commences. All the government issued guidelines would be followed and Nagarjuna would be present during the weekends.