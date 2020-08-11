Will Jagan take a cue from Ram Madhav’s hidden warning?

Come what may, AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy sticks to plan on his pet programmes like Cash Transfer programmes, Capital shifting, Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, etc. Nobody can object to cash transfer schemes since it is the CM’s headache to mobilise funds. But, as regards issues like 3 Capitals, it would require the consent and consensus from many stakeholders including the Opposition parties. Till today, all Opposition parties except the BJP were strongly opposed to Jagan’s multiple capitals.

The BJP AP leaders have sent out mixed signals on Amaravati. One strong line indicated by BJP was that the centre had no role to intervene since Capital location was a concern of the respective state government.

But, now, none other than BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav gave a rude shock to Mr. Jagan Reddy. Ram Madhav made a direct attack on the YSRCP. The BJP leader right away dismissed 3 Capitals plan as just something aimed at doing large scale corruption in the State. This was something serious coming from a national leader of the BJP.

What more, Ram Madhav had even threatened that the BJP would not sit like a silent spectator if the ruling party in AP committed corruption in the name of 3 Capitals. Political analysts are seeing Madhav’s latest outburst as a strong warning to Jagan to change his adamant stand. In fact, Madhav has indirectly suggested to AP CM to stop 3 Capitals or face the worst that may come. It goes without saying that confusing statements of Somu Veerraju and GVR Narasimha Rao would no longer be taken seriously.