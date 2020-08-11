Sujana Chowdary conspicuous by his absence at BJP function

Today, Somu Veerraju took charge as party president of Andhra Pradesh. The meeting was attended by BJP strategist Ram Madhav, Kanna Laxmi Narayana, former president of AP BJP, former Union minister Purandhareswari, etc. But one person who was conspicuous by his absence at the event was another former Union minister Sujana Chowdary. This led to debate in political circles. Details as below.

Recently, there have been rumours that Sujana Chowdary comments regarding Amravati did not go well not only with Somu Veerraju but also with some big wigs of the party. It is known news that Somu Veerraju expressed different opinion than Sujana Chowdary later and the party endorsed the stand of Somu Veerraju. All this led to rumours whether Sujana Chowdary is sidelined by the party. On another note, recently Somu Veerraju has been taking firm anti- TDP stand and at this moment it is not clear whether this has any relation to absence of Sujana Chowdary to the party event.

We will have to wait and see if Sujana Chowdary comments on this and explains his absence.