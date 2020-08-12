Sanjay Dutt’s health update: A rude shock for KGF Makers

Bollywood Superstar Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of the lead antagonist in KGF: Chapter 2 and his deadly look as Adhera won the hearts of the audience. Two big action episodes on the lead actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt are to be shot. The meeting happened last week and the makers decided to start the shoot from October in Bengaluru. Sanjay Dutt too was informed and the actor responded on a positive note.

Things changed completely in a week’s time. Sanjay Dutt is now diagnosed with third stage of lung cancer and the actor will fly to the USA immediately in the next few hours for the treatment. It will take a long time for the actor to return back. The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 are left in a stage of huge shock after they heard the health update of Sanjay Dutt. It is quite early to discuss their move but the team of KGF: Chapter 2 is praying for Sanjay Dutt to recover soon. KGF: Chapter 2 was planned for Sankranthi 2021 release and it will now be pushed ahead.