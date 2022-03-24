Jagan says Judiciary crossed its limits

Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had said that the judiciary had crossed its limits by stating that the state government (legislature) is not competent to make laws relating to the capital. He was referring to the AP high court order on the Amaravati capital issue, where the court had said that the state government is not the competent authority to make laws on the capital issue.

The assembly had a detailed discussion on the rights of the judiciary and legislature on Thursday initiated by senior member Dharmana Prasada Rao. He expressed doubts over the court’s remarks and wondered who would make the laws if the legislature is not competent. He quoted several judgments on the roles and rights of judiciary, legislature and executive, the three organs of democracy.

Joining the discussion, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Central government had on several occasions given in writing that the state government has the right to decide on its capital and the central government has no role in it. He said that the central government had admitted this both verbally and in written form on several occasions and wondered how the high court could deny the right of the legislature.

The chief minister further said that his government’s priority is not just to develop 29 villages and 54,000 acres of land, but every village and every acre in the state. He said that his government is working to develop every region to ensure that no region is neglected or gets that feeling.

He also found fault with the court directing the government to develop infrastructure in 30 days and build the capital city in six months. He said that no city is built in six months, not even in six years. It takes decades to build a city and in some cases, it took centuries, he added.