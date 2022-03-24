Jagan asserts on three capitals

Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that his government is committed to develop three capitals in the state. He said that the three capitals decision was taken considering equal distribution of the fruits of development to all the three regions of the state.

He said in the Assembly on Thursday that his plans on three capitals are aimed at developing all the three regions of the state. He asserted that people of any region should not feel that they are neglected and some other area like Amaravati is favoured.

The Ministers and legislators who spoke on the issue in the Assembly reiterated that people wanted change in the state and had voted for Jagan Mohan Reddy and hence the policies of the previous government would change. “How can anyone say that the policies of the government can’t be changed whenever the government changes? People are changing the government democratically by their vote which means they also wanted change of policies,” the ruling YSR Congress MLAs and Ministers asserted.

The tone and tenor of Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Assembly suggest that he would be going to the people before the 2024 elections and even during the elections on capital issue. Amaravati is likely to be the key issue on his election manifesto for the election campaign.

Even in the days to come, before the 2024 elections, the government is set to go all out to move the three capitals proposal. While it is not known whether the government would table the bills for three capitals or not, it is likely that Jagan Mohan Reddy would certainly implement his three capitals plan.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the previous government would have selected either Vijayawada or Guntur or any existing city as there would be basic infrastructure available for the capital. He gave a clear message to the farmers of Amaravati stating that he is committed to develop Amaravati as the legislative capital, while sharing the other organs of the state with other areas.