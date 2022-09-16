Jagan says opposition is misleading on state finances

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a powerpoint presentation showing the facts and figures to say that the present government was performing better than the previous government.

A concerted effort is being made by Chandrababu Naidu and his friendly media to show the State in dire straits comparing it to Sri Lanka, while in reality the growth rate of Andhra Pradesh is very rosy and has been very encouraging, he said in the Assembly on Friday.

Braving Covid, the state had gone forward balancing welfare and development and State’s performance was far better than the national average, the Chief Minister said giving a graphic detail of the comparative figures on GSDP, debts, Government Guarantees and other indices to show the financial management which clearly are in favour of the State.

“The Gang of Four which follows the principle of plunder, stash and devour (dochuko, dachuko, thinuko) have started a vicious campaign to defame the government. People of the state need to know the facts that when the budget of the previous and our government is almost the same and the loans we have taken are less than Chandrababu Naidu regime, why could he not carry out the welfare schemes we are implementing,” he said.

The discussion on industries would be taken up on Monday.

Earlier Industries Minister G Amarnath said that the Opposition is trying to spoil the brand image of the State and have been writing letters to stall the industrial growth in the State. K Parthasarathi, Abbaya Choudhary and others listed out the failure of Chandrababu Naidu government and the initiatives and incentives being given by the State Government to promote industries