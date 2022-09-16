AP being pushed into deep crisis, say TDP MLAs

TDP MLAs on Friday made it clear that realising the issues mentioned in the State Reorganisation Act is totally dependent on the State Government.

The party MLAs, who were earlier suspended from the Assembly, told media persons that the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues visited New Delhi several times in the past three-and-half years while the Minister for Finance, Buggana Rajendranath, is permanently staying in the national capital. But they could not raise the matter before the Union Government, the MLAs said.

In fact, it is the YSRCP which demanded a steel plant for Kadapa but not even a single representation has been submitted to the Centre on this, they pointed out. The State Government has miserably failed to achieve these subjects mentioned in the Reorganisation Act and when the TDP pointed this out on the floor of the House, the ruling party is resorting to counter attacks, they observed.

The State is now witnessing a situation wherein even Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, could not get a single industry to his home district, Kadapa, but the ruling party shamelessly initiated a debate in the Assembly on industrialisation in the State, they maintained. “Except wasting the valuable time of the House, what is the use of such debates,” they asked.

Nimmala Ramanaidu, said that when the TDP members wanted to raise on the floor of the Assembly certain issues with regard to women, the poor and the middle-class sections of society, the ruling party members did not cooperate at all. The State Government is imposing heavy taxes on the people and the debt burden on each head in the State is increasing by every passing day. “In fact, the TDP wanted the House proceedings to be in order and we made a special request to the Chair to take up the Question Hour. But the Chair has rejected the adjournment motion submitted by us,” he said.

Another TDP MLA, Gorantla Butchiah Chowadary, said that all the industries were moving out of AP and the YSRCP cannot boast of achieving anything in the past three years. Except causing inconvenience to the people by imposing ‘J’ tax on them and subjecting the industrialists to wild threats, the YSRCP could not do anything for the State, he observed.

Companies like the Amar Raja Batteries and the Zuvari Cements, which have been creating employment to lakhs of people, have been forced to shut their doors following which the industrialists are shifting their units out of Andhra Pradesh, Butchaiah Chowdary said.