Speaker Thammineni gets angry with TDP MLAs

AP Assembly Speaker Thammineni Sitaram, on Friday turned wild at the opposition TDP MLAs for holding a protest on the speaker’s podium. He shouted at the MLAs to stop reaching his podium and asked them to use the well of the house for any protest, if required.

The Speaker also requested Minister for Legislative Affairs, Buggana Rajendranath, to suggest measures to contain the protests in the House. He said that the TDP members were holding protests on the speaker’s podium every day. He wondered as if the TDP members were coming to the house only to protest and disrupt the proceedings.

The speaker directed the House Marshals to shift the TDP MLAs from the House, after a resolution was passed suspending all the TDP members. He also shouted at them, when the MLAs protested at the arrival of the Marshals.

The TDP MLAs came to the house protesting against the increasing prices. They raised slogans against the price increase in Andhra Pradesh. They also served a notice for the adjournment motion seeking discussion on increasing prices.

As the speaker refused their request, the MLAs held a protest on the speaker’s podium raising slogans against the government and insisting upon the speaker to take up discussion. The MLAs alleged that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to control the prices and demanded that he tender his resignation.