Jagan showing his true colours after coming to power, says Lokesh

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has made several promises to the Dalits and other sections of people before elections is showing his true colours after coming to power, said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday.

The Dalits of Singarajupalem in Gopalapuram Assembly segment in a memorandum brought to the notice of Lokesh that only those who are loyal to the ruling YSRCP are getting benefits like house-sites and pensions besides other welfare schemes while during TDP regime the benefits of all the schemes were extended to all the eligible beyond political considerations. While the earlier governments sanctioned loans on subsidy for Dalits, this Government has till now not extended any such loans to Dalits, they informed Lokesh.

Jagan, who has given flying kisses while in Opposition has totally cheated the Dalits after coming to power, Lokesh remarked and mentioned that the 27 welfare schemes implemented for Dalits by the TDP regime have been withdrawn now. “All the welfare schemes were launched during the TDP regime from Dalit wadas,” Lokesh said and promised to them that once the TDP is back in power all the schemes will be relaunched.

Roads and other basic amenities will be provided in all the rural areas and the SC Corporation will be strengthened to provide loans on subsidy for Dalits, he added. This apart, safe drinking water will be supplied to every doorstep and house-sites will be allotted to those who do not have any shelter, Lokesh said.

The TDP general secretary extended his wishes to Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, on his birthday. Lokesh also recalled the services of his maternal uncle, the late Hari Krishna, on his birth anniversary.

Lokesh’s Yuva Galam pada yatra entered the Unguturu Assembly segment from Gopalapuram where he is given a rousing welcome by party leaders and the cadre who gathered in large numbers to greet him. The TDP leaders from Gopalapuram who gave farewell to Loeksh included Maddipati Venkatraju and the former Zilla Parishad chairman, Mullapudi Bapiraju.

During an interaction with representatives of various social organisations of Unguturu, Lokesh said that the TDP’s goal is uplifting the BCs. The BCs got economic and political independence only after the formation of the TDP, he said, adding that various BC leaders were given key postings during the TDP regime.

Several leaders from the YSRCP belonging to different places in the Unguturu Assembly segment joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh.