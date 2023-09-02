Chandrababu confident of TDP victory in coming polls

There is a total change in political atmosphere in the State and the TDP will certainly emerge victorious in the coming polls, observed Nara Chandrababu Naidu, former chief minister and the TDP president, on Saturday.

Addressing the TDP Zone-2 meeting at Kakinada, Naidu felt that whenever the elections are held for the State Assembly Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is going home as he is getting defeated. Expressing happiness that all the TDP programmes like Badude Badudu and Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki, are a grand success, the TDP supremo stated that the Yuva Galam of party national general secretary is a resounding success and the cycle (the symbol of the TDP) is now unstoppable.

“We are going to win all the polls and we have already won the elections held for the three Graduate Constituencies in the Legislative Council, spread over 108 Assembly segments in the State,” a confident Naidu told the meeting.

Pointing out that the TDP has also won the recent bypolls held for panchayats, the former chief minister said that the party emerged victorious even at a place which it had not won the polls for almost 30 years. “This clearly indicates that there is a total transformation among the people and the TDP triumph has started,” he remarked.

Naidu said that the Dalits and Backward Classes (BCs) are strongly behind the TDP and the political atmosphere is very clear now. “Now no power on earth can stop the TDP’s victory as there is a total change in God’s script. TDP will win whichever election is held in the State from now on,” Naidu stated.

Maintaining that not even a single section of people are happy with this Government, the TDP supremo felt that the YSRCP has totally ruined the State. “In my political life I have never experienced such a degenerated rule. The prices of all essentials are skyrocketing and cases are being foisted against those who are raising their voice against this Government,” he remarked.

A Dalit driver was killed and the body was door-delivered by these people while the peaceful Konaseema is now witnessing atrocities and the entire police setup has got totally vandalised, Naidu said and wanted detailed discussions among the public on all these issues. Pointing out that the party has already launched the 45-day long ‘Babu Surety-Bhavishaythuku Guarantee’ programme, he recalled the welfare programmes implemented by the TDP regimes, including farm loan waiver, subsidies to farmers and Anna Canteens.

He asked the party leaders to explain in detail to the people the schemes that will be implemented once the TDP forms the government, including free bus travel for women, pensions for various sections and providing 20 lakh jobs to the youth. Naidu opined that Jagan knew only destruction and made Andhra Pradesh a State with no capital by forcibly making the people believe in three capitals.

Stating that wherever elections are due this YSRCP resorts to making baseless allegations against him and again they are making similar attempts now, Naidu felt that there is no need to show evidence for such baseless charges. The TDP supremo also cautioned the party leaders and the cadre to be vigilant on the deletion of votes as Jagan, in all likelihood, will make every attempt to delete the TDP votes.