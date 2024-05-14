x
NTR off for a Vacation

Young Tiger NTR has been working without breaks and he recently completed two key schedules of War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan. NTR returned back to Hyderabad recently and he casted his vote yesterday in Hyderabad. The actor along with his wife Pranathi is spotted at the Hyderabad Airport today and Tarak is heading for a week long vacation. NTR will ring his birthday abroad along with his wife and he will return back to Hyderabad next week.

Tarak will also take a break for May and he will join the sets of Devara from June. Koratala Siva is the director and Devara releases on October 10th. NTR is committed to Prashanth Neel and the filming will start in September this year. Tarak is also in talks with several top directors for his upcoming films. He has Devara 2 lined up and the shooting starts next year.

