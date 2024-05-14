Shooting updates of Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Natural Star Nani is completely focused on Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, a mass entertainer packed with action. Vivek Athreya is the director and the shoot of the film is happening at a faster pace. The climax portions of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram are currently shot in a special set constructed in Hyderabad. A major portion of the talkie part and action is completed. Nani has plans to complete the entire shoot by the mid of June. The film is announced for August 29th release.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is the costliest film made in Nani’s career. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady and DVV Danayya is the producer. Jakes Bejoy is scoring the music and background score. After completing Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani will work with Sujeeth and he has a film lined up with Dasara director Srikanth Odela.