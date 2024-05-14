Prabhas shows his Golden Heart again

Prabhas is a man of limited words and he loves to show his love towards his close friends and family members. The pan-Indian actor is busy with several big-budget projects and Prabhas is charging huge for every film. His portrayal in a guest role in Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa came as a surprise for many. Between his busy schedules, Prabhas allocated dates for Kannappa and completed his shooting part recently. The schedule was wrapped up in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Prabhas did not charge a penny for his role and he did his part for free. This is because of the bonding he shares with Mohan Babu. The duo share a great bonding with each other and they worked together in Bujjigadu. Upon the request of Mohan Babu, Prabhas did the role without charging any remuneration. Apart from Prabhas, several prominent actors from Indian cinema played guest and important roles in Kannappa. Mohan Babu is planning valuable gifts in return for those who did not charge any remuneration for the film. Akshay Kumar played Lord Shiva and he charged on a daily basis for Kannappa.