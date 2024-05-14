x
Home > Politics

Naidu wants EC, police to restore law and order

Published on May 14, 2024 by

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the increasing violence in the state due to elections. He said that the anti-social elements have entered the election scene to create disturbance.

The TDP chief said that the ruling YSR Congress leaders have been resorting to direct attack on the opposition candidates and leaders. The violence that took place at several places in the state on Monday was a clear sign of the ruling party’s planning, he said.

He alleged that the ruling YSR Congress leaders were attacking the TDP and other party leaders across the state to stop polling or create disturbance. The attacks were continuing for the second day across the state.

He said that the incidents reported from Palnadu district and Chandragiri Assembly constituency drew the attention of the election commission and the state police. He alleged that the police have remained mute spectators to the ruling party’s excesses.

He wanted the election commission to get into action and stop the attacks on the TDP and other party leaders by the ruling party. He alleged that the police have provided security to the ruling party leaders leaving the opposition leaders.

He wanted the election commission to review the situation and ensure that law and order is restored in the state. He said that the attacks on the people and leaders was not advisable for any democracy.

