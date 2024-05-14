x
Politics

Tenali police register a case against MLA

Published on May 14, 2024

Tenali police register a case against MLA

The Tenali police on Tuesday registered a case against MLA and ruling YSR Congress candidate for Tenali Assembly constituency, Annabathuni Sivakumar for assault on a voter. The MLA slapped a voter, Gottumukkala Sudhakar, for his remarks against the MLA.

It all started with the MLA visiting the polling booth in Ithanagar of Tenali town to cast his vote. He and his family members walked into the polling booth, while hundreds were standing in the queues.

The voter, Sudhakar, warned the MLA for going into the booth as they were waiting for their turn in the queue. The angry MLA walked to Sudhakar and slapped him. Sudhakar also slapped him in return.

Shocked at this, the MLA’s supporters bounced on Sudhakar and hit him hard. The police came to the rescue of Sudhakar and took him to the police station after he cast his vote. Sudhakar is working in Bengaluru and had come to Tenali to cast his vote.

The police booked a case against the MLA following a complaint given by Sudhakar. The police booked the MLA and seven others in the case.

Earlier on Monday evening, the election commission kept MLA Sivakumar under house arrest till the polling was completed. The election commission took strong exception to the MLA hitting the voter in the queue.

