Mammootty – Nayanthara – Gautham Vasudev Menon?

Here comes an interesting piece of news. South Superstars Mammootty and Nayanthara are teaming up again after a gap of 8 years and the film will mark the comeback of Gautham Vasudev Menon as director. Mammootty and Nayanthara are last seen together in Puthiya Niyamam that was released in 2016. Mammootty and Nayanthara are now teaming up and Gautham Menon is making his debut into Malayalam cinema as director. Gautham Menon has been quite busy as an actor and his last directorial Dhruva Natchathiram failed to hit the screens due to financial hurdles.

The scriptwork of the project is currently happening and an official announcement will be made very soon. Mammootty will also produce this untitled project as per the ongoing speculations. With back-to-back hits, Mammootty is on cloud nine and he has several films lined up. The actor’s next film is titled Turbo and it is slated for May 23rd release. Nayanthara is busy with Test and Mannangatti: Since 1960.