Sensational comments on Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya

Tamil actor Dhanush got married to Aishwarya, the daughter of Rajinikanth and they parted ways after 18 long years. They have applied for divorce recently. Singer Suchitra who is known for heer sensational statements alleged that Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth cheated on each other. She said that Dhanush went on dates with others after his wedding. Suchitra also said that Aishwarya too cheated Dhanush.

Her recent video interview is now going viral after she made statements on Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth.