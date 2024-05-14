All Eyes On Ram-Puri’s Double iSmart Teaser

We need to wait for one more day to witness Dimaakikirikiri teaser of Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart. All eyes are on this teaser, given the movie is a sequel to the blockbuster iSmart Shankar and the makers promise Double iSmart will have a double dosage of mass, action, entertainment, and emotions.

The teaser’s runtime will be exactly 85 seconds. Re-recording work was also completed for the teaser which is going to give a crazy experience to the viewers, especially to the masses. People are eager to see how Puri is going to present Ram in the movie.

Sanjay Dutt is playing the main villain in the movie which is currently being shot in Mumbai. Puri and Charmme together are bankrolling the movie that has music by Mani Sharma.