Love Me in Reshoot Mode

Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish Reddy made his debut with Rowdy Boys. His second film Selfish got shelved and the actor is all set with his next Love Me. The film’s release was pushed to May and the team is reshooting some key portions. The film was announced for May 25th release and the post-production work reached the final stages. MM Keeravani is busy with the final background score for this horror thriller.

Love Me is directed by a debutant Arun Bhimavarapu and Ashish, Vaishnavi Chaitanya played the lead roles. Top technicians like PC Sreeram and MM Keeravani worked for the film. Produced by Dil Raju, Love Me is made on a budget of Rs 18 crores. The promotional activities will kick-start in a week.