When will Pawan Kalyan return back to Films?

Published on May 14, 2024 by ratnasri

The election fever in Andhra Pradesh has come to an end and Pawan Kalyan is now on a break. The actor-turned-politician has taken a long break from films and he is focused on AP politics from the past six months. Pawan Kalyan is back to Hyderabad after voting in Mangalagiri. Pawan Kalyan will take a break for this month and he will head for a short vacation with his family in May. He is expected to resume the shoot of OG in June and he will complete the pending portions of the shoot. Pawan Kalyan also allocated dates for Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Hari Hara Veera Mallu in July and August respectively.

As per his close sources, Pawan Kalyan will shoot for his film commitments for 15 days in a month and he will spend the remaining half of the month for politics in the coming days. Pawan Kalyan is also keen to sign new films and he will finalize them next month. Pawan Kalyan is also in plans to release OG in September and he will have two new releases next year.

