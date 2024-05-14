x
Tabu in a Hollywood Biggie

Published on May 14, 2024 by ratnasri

Tabu in a Hollywood Biggie

Veteran actress Tabu bagged a Hollywood biggie and she will be seen in the series Dune: Prophecy. As per the reports, Tabu has been roped in to play an important role in the series. The film is the prequel for Dune directed by Denis Villeneuve and the first installment released in 2021. Tabu will essay the role of Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy as per the reports. Dune is inspired from the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin played the key roles in Dune.

Tabu recently made her Bollywood comeback with Crew and Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan played other prominent roles. The actress is in talks for various web-based projects in Hindi and has a couple of Bollywood films lined up for shoot.

