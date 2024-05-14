Tirupati tense as TDP Chandragiri candidate attacked

Tirupati town turned into a battle ground with the TDP activists holding protest against the attack on Chandragiri Assembly constituency TDP candidate Pulavarthi Nani. A vehicle was damaged when YSR Congress activists attacked his vehicle.

The incident happened when Nani was returning after checking the strong room in Padmavathi Women’s University. YSR Congress activists led by Ganapathi, sarpanch of Nadavaluru village in the constituency. They were sent by Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, the TDP leaders alleged.

The TDP activists looked around for the attackers and found a vehicle parked on the roadside with deadly weapons and flags of the YSR Congress. The angry TDP activists destroyed the vehicle raising slogans against the YSR Congress.

A large number of TDP activists reached the Padmavati University and held a protest. Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and lathi charged the TDP activists to clear the area. This action of the police further intensified the protest by the TDP activists. They blamed the police for acting against them leaving the YSR Congress goondas.

The TDP activists also held protests against the police and the YSR Congress. They alleged that the police were acting at the behest of the ruling party. They wanted justice and asked the police to arrest the attackers.

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh condemned the attack. He said that the attack was an act of cowardice. He spoke to Nani and extended his support to the TDP candidate. He asked the Tirupati police to take action against the YSR Congress activists who attacked Pulavarthy Nani.