Tollywood producers finding tough on Budget Cuts

Telugu cinema has reached new heights and broke several barriers in Indian cinema. There is a huge rise in the non-theatrical rights and the theatrical deals too have seen a huge rise. Our star actors too hiked their fee and they are demanding big irrespective of their market and the success. In a sudden surprise, there is a decline in the Hindi rights, satellite rights and the digital rights for Telugu films. There is a crisis and the digital players are selective and slashed down the deals. This turned out to be a risk for the producers and they will have to rely on the theatrical revenue to recover the investments. If the film ends up as a flop, the producer will have to taste a huge loss. The distributors are not ready to bet big and lose money in this game.

Some of the producers of the upcoming biggies are trying hard to convince the stars and the young actors on their big fat paycheques but everyone is strict on their remuneration. Some of them are trying to cut down the budgets but this too is quite difficult considering the making of cinema, working days, number of crew involved and other factors. Most of the producers are heading for risks to stay in the game while some of them are rejecting projects during the initial stages if they are not viable. In the future, it would be a tough task for the producers considering the demands, budgets and the market.