Jagan tactic to win sympathy in Tirupati bypoll

Since the days of YSR, their family has been known for making enemies of all others and gaining sympathy from their followers and general public. YSR played the same card while in the Congress. He was branded a perpetual dissident till he became the Chief Minister by projecting himself as the sole saviour of the Congress against the TDP and its friendly media.

Now, YSR son Jaganmohan Reddy is using the same sympathy card with greater smartness. Political circles are by now clear that the unsigned letter from Vijayamma is the handiwork of the Jagan Reddy Advisors. In the letter, they have tried to play the victim card as before. She has blamed the TDP, Chandrababu Naidu, Eenadu-ETV, Andhra Jyothi-ABN, TV5, Pawan Kalyan and such others for targetting their family.

In the process of attacking the rivals, Vijayamma has conveniently ignored the fact that even her slain brother-in-law Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunitha was raising doubts against the Jagan regime. Whoever is behind Sunitha Reddy’s Delhi press conference, the TDP, the BJP and Pawan Kalyan have made the Viveka murder a big issue in the Tirupati bypoll.

CM Jagan has smartly brought to the fore the letter politics in the name of his mother. This is obviously to generate sympathy among the voters. Time will tell whether these tactics will work for Jagan ever after the people saw two years of his rule.