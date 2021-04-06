Real Challenges ahead for Vakeel Saab

After three complete years, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback to mainstream cinema with Vakeel Saab. The film is high on expectations and is hitting the screens on April 9th. The entire team waited for over a year to get a comfortable release for the film. The theatrical and the non-theatrical rights are sold for record prices. The sudden rise in the number of coronavirus cases is a worrying factor for Vakeel Saab. The pre-release sales for Vakeel Saab are exceptional and most of the shows across the Telugu states are sold out. The situations are even favourable in the USA and the film is expected to open with a bang.

The trailer kept good expectations on the film and it would be a cakewalk for Pawan Kalyan if the response is positive. The government of Andhra Pradesh rejected permissions for early premieres and special shows in the state in its release weekend. This would turn a dent for the openings but with a massive release all over, it would not be a tough task to recover the revenues that are lost through these cancelled premiere shows. Trade analysts say that Vakeel Saab will have a top class first week for sure. Things cannot be predicted about the second week run because of the second wave of coronavirus. If the government imposes any restrictions, this Pawan Kalyan starrer will have several limitations.

Sriram Venu directed Vakeel Saab and Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya played the lead roles. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are the producers. Going with the buzz and the pre-release sales, Vakeel Saab will recover the investments in its first week. Vakeel Saab can stand tall in these tense situations, all the film needs is a positive word of mouth.