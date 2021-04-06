Tuck Jagadish More Emotional Than Ninnu Kori, Majili

Director Shiva Nirvana is known for showcasing family emotions very authentically. His first two films Ninnu Kori and Majili were high on emotions. They are not forced emotions and we instantly connect to them. Likewise, Shiva Nirvana’s next outing Tuck Jagadish starring natural star Nani is also said to be highly emotional coupled with all the commercial ingredients.

In fact, Tuck Jagadish is more emotional than Ninnu Kori and Majili. Nani has reportedly done tremendous job in playing the role of Jagadish who goes to any extent for his family. It is also heard that, Nani and Jagapathi Babu’s scene in second half will make everyone emotional.

Ritu Varma played the leading lady in the film that has music by S Thaman. Shine Screens is bankrolling the film that will have its next big promotional event on Ugadi with theatrical trailer of the film will be unveiled on the day in Vizag.

Tuck Jagadish is up for release on 23rd of this month.