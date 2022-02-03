The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is yet to come out of the shock of the roaring success of “Chalo Vijayawada” rally conducted by AP government employees and pensioners on Thursday (today) demanding withdrawal of GO (government order) on new PRC salaries and demanding higher PRC pay scales.

Despite Jagan government denying permission to hold the rally and imposing several police curbs by deploying a heavy police force, over a lakh employees and pensioners reached Vijayawada and held a massive show of strength against the government.

The Jagan government is unable to understand how over a lakh employees and pensioners reached Vijayawada even after police stopped buses and trains and barricaded all the roads leading to Vijayawada to prevent the rally. Employees and their leaders were taken into preventive custody a day in advance. Despite all this, the government could not prevent the rally.

More than preventing the rally, what hurt the Jagan government the most was the massive participation of employees in the rally, considered to be the biggest gathering and rally in recent times.

Jagan is learnt to have took this issue seriously and started a post-mortem of what led to government’s failure in preventing this rally.

It is learnt that Jagan is very angry at the police and intelligence departments for the success of this rally. Jagan sees total failure of police and intelligence departments in assessing the ‘secret arrangements’ being made by employees to make this rally a big success.

Jagan is likely to initiate stringent action against few police and intelligence officials who failed to discharge their duties efficiently to prevent this rally and is likely.

The CM is expected to review this issue and punish police and intelligence officials by removing them from their posts.