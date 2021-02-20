Jagan turns tech-savvy, follows in footsteps of Naidu

Finally, AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has also turned his attention to technology and reaching its fruits to the rural people. Usually, the Chief Minister does not come before the public to talk much about industrial development, job creation and technology upgradation. Now, Mr. Jagan Reddy posted a tweet on how his Government was bent on promoting ‘uninterrupted internet services’ in the villages and towns.

The Chief Minister has also said that through non-stop internet services, his Government wants to implement the ‘Work from Home’ concept from the village level. As part of this, Mr. Jagan Reddy has also said that the AP regime would give a further boost to the digital public libraries under the Bharat Net project.

The CM’s tweet has been promptly retweeted by Niti Ayog too. It is well known how former CM Chandrababu Naidu used to talk about internet penetration in rural areas through the fibernet project. After the Coronavirus epidemic, it has become common for not only software professionals but others as well to work from home in their respective villages.

Against this backdrop, Mr. Jagan Reddy’s latest move on internet services has raised curiosity whether he has started following in the footsteps of his predecessor in the sphere of technology.