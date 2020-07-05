Jagan using Assembly Speaker to blackmail courts: RK

The Speaker of a Legislative Assembly is a constitutional post. Hence, the courts cannot directly issue notices to a Speaker even if he passes derogatory comments against judges. Taking this as an advantage, CM Jagan Reddy is now using Speaker Thammineni Sitaram to embarrass the High Court. In his latest Weekend Comment, ABN Radha Krishna says the CM has begun a new game to even blackmail the judges using his partymen and his family followers occupying constitutional posts like the Speaker.

Sitaram’s recent comments were indeed obscurantist and vague. While talking about the independent functioning of the legislature, judiciary and executive, the Speaker was asking how the courts could interfere with the Government’s policy decisions. Going a step further, Sitaram tells courts and judges that if the Government’s policies were bad, it would be up to the people to defeat it or not in the next elections. But, the courts have no role to interfere with the day to day orders of the Government.

RK says Jagan Reddy has started dividing people into separate votebanks along the lines of poor and rich. By announcing 3 Capitals in the Assembly, Jagan Reddy gave a death sentence to the overall future development and progress of Andhra Pradesh and not just Amaravati Capital City. With such thoughtless acts, one would remain a history-sheeter but not a history-maker.

If a Minister or an MLA made comments like Sitaram, the courts would have sent notices by now. The courts are also not knowing how to deal with the latest attack of Jagan Reddy on their identity.