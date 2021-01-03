Jagan using ‘Maya Maschindra’ gimmicks against Capital?

The spotlight has once again turned on ‘Amaravati’ as YCP Minister Botsa Satyanarayana is indicating Capital shifting in the next two to three months. Against this backdrop, analysts started once again focusing attention on what CM Jagan is going to do this time to outsmart the courts and Chandrababu Naidu. Amid these political speculations, ABN Radha Krishna came out with startling news on what the YCP leaders are doing in Delhi to gain an upper hand on the Capital city issues.

In his latest Weekend Comment, RK asks whether it is not true that Jagan Reddy has offered Rs. 1 Cr every day to a Supreme Court lawyer in Delhi if he does not argue on behalf of the Amaravati farmers. This offer is made as long as Amaravati cases are argued in the court. Also, unlike any other State, the AP CM has been making sure that huge payments shall be made more in hard cash rather than cheques to the Delhi lawyers who were arguing for the AP Government in countless cases nowadays. While Jagan is managing the lawyers thus, it is unfortunate that he is repeatedly accusing Chandrababu Naidu of managing the courts.

This time, RK has used pungent comments to object to the methods of Jagan to outfox the TDP and Amaravati farmers. RK has said that Jagan Reddy has even beaten ‘Maya Maschindra’ in cheating people with his non-stop untruths and half truths. The fact is that the Amaravati farmers filed cases in the courts. The Supreme Court and the High Court disapproved of the conveyance deeds brought by Jagan regime to enable house site beneficiaries to sell plots after five years. But, Jagan is saying that Chandrababu has managed courts and obstructed house sites distribution to the poor.

The question remains whether Jagan would be able to use his ‘Maya Maschindra’ gimmicks to achieve his plans by outwitting rivals finally. So many cases are pending in the courts but the YCP is confident of shifting Amaravati by Ugadi.