Pawan to do ‘Ramateertha Dharma Yatra’ on Jan 5th

The issue of damage to the Hindu Temple at Ramateertham and the government’s inability to catch and punish the culprits has become a major issue in AP as all political parties visited the place. The political heat intensified with the politicization of the issue. The latest news is that Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan is taking up ‘Ramateertha Yatra’ on 5th January and visit the place.

Janasena party released a letter in this regard and announced that this is going to be a combined program of BJP and Janasena. The announcement by the Janasena party media chief also found fault with Jagan’s government and YSRCP ministers for not taking any action against the culprits. Janasena party also lambasted the Endowment minister for letting these kinds of things happen and offend the emotions of devotees. The party reminded people about the centuries-old legacy of the temple at Ramateertham.

This tour of Janasena chief is expected to be a turning point in the politics of AP as the BJP-Janasena combo is just hitting at the Achilles heel of Jagan as religious matters have been a weak point of Jagan government and his party since the beginning.