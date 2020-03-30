Jagan volunteers’ failures exposed in COVID lockdown test?

All across AP, poor families are waiting for ration in long queues. Social distancing is thrown to winds. Lockdown has become a farce. Jagan Sarkar police have beaten up people crossing into the AP border, but there’s hardly any vigil at ration queues. Now, all sections are asking what happened to CM Jagan’s boastful statements about his volunteers delivering ration at the doorsteps of the people.

CM claimed door delivery of ration will start in September last year but there is no such thing even in this crucial virus lockdown period. The poor families standing in the long queues are mostly not following social distancing norms in front of the ration shops.

Jagan claimed volunteers brought lot of information on foreign returnees. But there are many gaps in the government’s handling of the returnees. These returnees are largely not following the isolation guidelines to prevent epidemic spread. In a crucial hour, many failures are exposed. Is Jagan Reddy’s pet system of volunteers also a failure just like his elaborate Navaratnalu promises?