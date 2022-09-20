Jagan will soon be chased out of State, says Chandrababu

Former chief minister and TDP president, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday made it clear that if any injustice is done to the party activists in Kuppam, the whole town stands by them.

Talking to media persons at the Kuppam jail after visiting those TDP activists who were imprisoned ‘for fighting to save democracy’, Chandrababu Naidu said that for the first time in his 35-long years of political life he is coming to the jail. In fact, when injustice was done to the TDP activists, the whole Kuppam moved to the jail with a feeling that they too were subjected to similar oppression, thus sending a strong message that they will all stand by those who are facing such problems.

“Kuppam is known for peace and tranquillity and for the past 35 years the people here voted for me. Majority of the people in this Assembly segment are backward classes and they wanted me to represent them in the Legislative Assembly,” Naidu stated. The former chief minister made it clear that the law enforcement agencies should take all necessary preventive steps before his visit to the area and should supervise the law and order, he felt.

“The police are of the strong opinion that when the plunderers are looting the State, they do not expect me to visit the areas that fell victim to such robbery,” Chandrababu Naidu stated. He said that development has taken place only during the TDP regime, whether it is in Chittoor district or in the whole State and the TDP always stands by the people, whether in ruling or in Opposition.

Though certain rowdies from the ruling YSRCP deliberately tried to create some unrest during his visit, the police failed to send them out, the former chief minister felt and warned the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, that the day is not too far when the people from all parts of the State chase him out.

When the local TDP activists questioned on Kollupalli clashes, they were attacked and cane-charged, Naidu said and clarified that he is not finding fault with all the police officials. “There are only certain elements and I have their total records with me. When the TDP comes back to power, stringent action will be initiated against such elements,” he stated.

How dare the local police officers who registered murder cases against those who fell victim to their atrocities and what crime they have committed to files cases under various Sections of IPC, he asked. The State Government is very strange that cases under SC, ST Atrocities Act have been registered against the same community, he pointed out.